Boy’s BMX dream fuelled by recycled cans

Travis Chilton, 8, ahead of the pack at one of his competitions. Picture: Contributed

HE MAY be only eight years old, but Travis Chilton is ready to rise to the top of the BMX world. He just needs a little help to get him there.

The emerging star of the track is set to compete in the National BMX Titles this March.

But the trip to Launceston, Tasmania is not cheap and will cost his family $5000.

Travis's quest for national stardom is being aided by the community donating their ­recyclable cans to his mum, Tash Dent.

At 10 cents apiece, the ­donations have resulted in more than $950 being raised since they started the initiative in November - with support coming from as far as Moranbah and Dysart.

In the past 12 months Travis became the number one rider in his age group in North Queensland and took out the Queensland Development Series.

Travis Chilton, 8, with his trophies. Picture: Contributed

His ability has been recognised by Thomas Building and Construction in Airlie Beach, with a $1000 sponsorship.

Ms Dent said her son's growth as a person and athlete has been monumental since he began travelling with the sport.

"There wasn't much competition for him … but when we went travelling away he ­realised there are good riders like him out there and I think that got his motivation going. He just wants to be the best."

Mackay Wholesale Meats will also be holding a barbecue to raise further funds to support Travis on January 25.

Recyclable cans can be ­donated by reaching out to Ms Dent on Facebook.

The national titles begin on March 23.