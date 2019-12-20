Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
News

Boy fighting for life after near drowning

by Campbell Gellie
20th Dec 2019 8:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy is fighting for his life after being found unresponsive in a pool at Hornsby on Friday afternoon.

It's understood the five-year-old was found in a pool at an apartment complex on the Pacific Highway about 5.30pm.

Three NSW Ambulance crews arrived on the scene shortly while a CareFlight helicopter carrying a specialist doctor and critical care paramedics landed on a nearby sports field at Barker College.

The boy was intubated and stabilised before being taken by road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition.

child critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

        News FUTURE water polo stars converged on Alstonville for a tri-series tournament between the Australian and New Zealand Combined High School teams.

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.

        State of Emergency declared for NSW after fires

        State of Emergency declared for NSW after fires

        News State of Emergency declared for NSW as state swelters and burns.

        Man given chance at rehab before sentencing

        premium_icon Man given chance at rehab before sentencing

        Crime ‘YOU have to be really careful’: Judge warns man to abide by strict bail...