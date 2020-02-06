Menu
An Ipswich man is on trial charged with sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy at Goodna.
News

Boy tells court of 'weird' touching by man

Danielle Buckley
6th Feb 2020 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:25 PM
THE trial has begun for an Ipswich man accused of sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy he met through a charity program.

Balachandran Sinnar, aged in his mid-50s, faced Brisbane District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to three charges of indecent treatment of a child under 12 years old.

The Crown has alleged Mr Sinnar touched the boy three times on the genitals at a Goodna property on two dates.

The boy, now aged nine, gave evidence to a Springfield police officer the day after the last alleged assault on December 11, 2018.

In the footage that was played to the jury, the boy tells the officer he did not know Mr Sinnar very well but the pair had met because his parents would visit another family every Tuesday as part of a charity.

Mr Sinnar was a friend of the Goodna family, the court was told.

In the footage, the boy then tells the officer that Mr Sinnar touched him twice on the genitals while they watched TV and once in the kitchen, which made him feel "weird".

"I said I don't like it … and then he stopped for like three seconds or something and then he went back again," the boy said.

Prosecutor Victoria Adams told the jury the boy's parents would give evidence as part of the three-day trial.

The trial continues under Judge Brad Farr.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support, call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

