Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A boy has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car while riding a scooter. Picture: TNV
A boy has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car while riding a scooter. Picture: TNV
News

Boy, 6, hit by SUV while riding scooter

by Adella Beaini
28th Jan 2020 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 6-YEAR-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in Western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10.30am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy came out of a lane and collided with the side of a silver SUV travelling east along Boldrewood Rd in Blackett.

Emergency services at the scene where a boy riding a scooter collided with an SUV. Picture: TNV
Emergency services at the scene where a boy riding a scooter collided with an SUV. Picture: TNV

Three ambulance crews and a Careflight helicopter attended. The boy was treated at the scene for leg and facial injuries and taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

More to come.

 

The Careflight helicopter attended however the child was taken by ambulance to hospital. Picture: TNV
The Careflight helicopter attended however the child was taken by ambulance to hospital. Picture: TNV

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you think developers are contributing enough cash?

        premium_icon Do you think developers are contributing enough cash?

        News ONE Ballina councillor says it's time for developers to fork out more to help pay for infrastructure.

        How seniors can get $250 towards fuel or travel

        premium_icon How seniors can get $250 towards fuel or travel

        News Seniors can get a $250 prepaid card to help with travel costs.

        Carefree days of summer are gone forever

        premium_icon Carefree days of summer are gone forever

        Opinion The deadly summer has changed the way we feel about the hot months.

        Father’s heartbreaking fight for medical justice

        premium_icon Father’s heartbreaking fight for medical justice

        News Andrew Humphreys stole medical records to save his daughter's life