Boy, 3, flown to hospital after pool incident at Casino

25th Jul 2018 5:34 AM

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after a pool incident late yesterday.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Casino Hospital at 5pm after reports a three-year-old boy was involved in a pool incident.

The details of the incident are unclear at this stage, but the boy was taken to Casino Hospital for urgent treatment.

Upon arrival, the rescue helicopter's clinical team treated the boy.

He was then flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

More to come.

