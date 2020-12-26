Boxing Day races ready to gallop

GREAT GALLOP: In 2019 Kasie Stanley rode Jahez to victory over 1405m in the Slipway Hotel Class 1 Handicap at the Boxing Day Races in Ballina. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

For some people Boxing Day means the cricket or the sales, whereas for many it means all the fun of a family day races.

Today (Saturday December 26), the Ballina Jockey Club will be hosting their annual

Boxing Day Races under COVID-19 restrictions.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager, Matthew Bertram, said the six race card event is always a terrific day out.

“We have had a little bit of rain overnight and the recent rain event means everything looks lush and green,” he said.

“The track looks fantastic, it has a soft rating so will race beautifully.

“And these races are always a really fun family day out.”

Bertram said due to the pandemic protocols, the pre-ticked event is sold out, with no general admission tickets available at the gate.

“It’s far more stressful planning on how to keep people away than getting them in,” he said. “But as this is a COVID-19 restricted day to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable, unfortunately, we will have to turn a few people away.”

Bertram said they normally get between 1,000 and 1,500 people depending on the weather.

“But under COVID-19 we need to make sure we have a safe and well-managed event,” he said.

However, people should start thinking about getting tickets for the annual Ballina Cup on Friday January 15, 2021.

“We race here again on January 3, 2021, Bertram said.

“If you want to come along to the Ballina Cup you need to start thinking of organising tickets soon”.