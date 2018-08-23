Boxing cancer survivor dies during gym session

Lucy Brown died after suffering a head injury at her local gym.

A NEW Zealand boxer and mother of two has died after suffering a head injury during a sparring session.

Lucy Brown suffered a blow to the head and was concussed, but initially felt okay, The New Zealand Herald reports.

She went to get some water and began to feel unwell.

"Her health deteriorated rapidly from there," Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter pilot James Tayler said at the time.

Tribute posts have been flooding in to the family's GoFundMe page sending love to the "beautiful girl" who "has returned to God."

The page has raised more than $7000 in the last two days after the tragedy that took place on Saturday, August 18.

Police have confirmed that the 31-year-old woman died at 7.45am today after her life support was switched off.

The mother-of-two was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after feeling unwell and was subsequently put on life support.

Family friend Tim Griffin spoke to the Herald about the "positive" character that will be missed by many.

"She was a role-model for a lot of people. She was just a very positive person who would lift everyone around her up," Mr Griffin said.

"We've all had ups and downs in our lives and she was always the one to pick us up. She was a magic girl," Griffin said.

Boxing had been a big part of Brown's life for the last four years after winning a silver medal at Australia's Golden Gloves.

According to the Townsville Bulletin Brown was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in 2011, and survived.

She started boxing shortly after that and halved her weight from 120kg to 60kg.

This story first appeared on The New Zealand Herald and has been republished here with permission.