Bowraville man charged with historic sexual assault

The Bowraville man will appear in court today.

A Bowraville man has been charged following investigations into historical sexual assault in Wollongong.

He will face court today charged with a number of historical sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in the Wollongong area in the mid-1990s.

In August 2019, detectives from Wollongong Police District relaunched an investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults committed by a man between 1991 and 1997.

Police will allege a man sexually assaulted a girl, who was known to him, on an ongoing basis between February 1991 and January 1997, when she was aged between eight and 14.

The matter was reported to police in January 1997 and an investigation commenced, however no charges were laid at the time.

As inquiries into the alleged assaults continued earlier this year, police commenced an investigation into a person of interest in the town of Bowraville, south west of Coffs Harbour.

In February this year NSW Police were slammed for their pattern of disrespect in relation to the Bowraville murder investigation.

Greens MP David Shoebridge said a public plea for information from the Bowraville community to help solve the historic sexual assaults in Wollongong was just another show of disrespect.

Mr Shoebridge has been tireless in his campaign for legal reform to help bring justice to the families and friends of the three children, Colleen Walker-Craig, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, murdered in Bowraville almost three decades ago.

But the NSW Police responded to the criticism saying the Wollongong investigation is 'not believed to be' related to the deaths of the children almost three decades ago, and that a police training package has been developed based specifically on the Bowraville investigation.

Following extensive investigations, about 7.45am yesterday detectives attended a home in Bowraville and arrested a 56-year-old man.

The man was taken to Macksville Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of person under the age of 10 years and indecent assault where victim under age of 10 years.

He was refused bail and is due to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance with this investigation.