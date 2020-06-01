Bowlo reopens with new ‘Sanitisation Ambassadors’

SANITISING Ambassadors will be deployed at the Cherry Street Sports Club when it reopens for business today.

General manager Tere Sheehan said the venue will be allowed to have up to 200 people in the club.

The front of the building is covered in scaffolding due to improvements, as management expected to be closed for another month, so ensure you enter via Bentinck St. The Cherry St walkway will be closed for three weeks.

“Following Clubs NSW and Health NSW’s guidelines to the ‘t’, the whole club will be open to up to 200, but each room will have different capacities that we will have to manage to avoid crowds going from room to room,” Mr Sheehan said.

“We will have four Sanitising Ambassadors with high-vis vests and hand sanitiser and they will be taking care of surfaces, rest rooms and all common areas.

“To avoid mass gatherings, we won’t be doing bingo, and raffles will continue online only — there will be no trivia and no happy hour.

“Full dining will be available, with full table service, with maximum booking of 10 people for dining and with self-distancing in place.”

Mr Sheehan said he was able to retain 31 staff via JobKeeper after the club closed on March 23.

“But we are keeping in close contact and doing welfare checks on the remaining 25 staff members because we want them to be back when we reopen,” he said

“This is the first time the club has closed in 111 years for any reason other than Christmas Day.”

A full wall, from floor to ceiling, will separate the club from the temporary respiratory clinic set up at the back.

The club has been offering free meals to frontline workers, after receiving a grant for 1680 meals from the Coast to Country Water Run, so any local frontline workers needing a great feed can contact the club.