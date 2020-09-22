Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones. Picture: Liana Turner
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones. Picture: Liana Turner
Information

Border change means more than 100 health workers can return

Liana Boss
22nd Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 100 healthcare workers who had been stuck in the border bubble will be able to return to their roles from October.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning announced an expansion of the border zone, which will allow more Northern Rivers residents to visit Queensland from October 1.

<< MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble >>

<< Border changes a ‘relief’ amid ‘horrendous’ situation >>

<< Don’t pop the border bubble, doctor warns >>

The Lismore, Byron, Ballina, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and Glen Innes LGAs will be added to the border zone from that date, joining shires which sit on the border, including the Tweed and Tenterfield LGAs.

The Queensland government has confirmed residents of those regions will be able to travel to any part of Queensland, and Queenslanders will be able to visit any part of the broader border bubble after the changes come into effect.

A Queensland Border Declaration Pass will still be required.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said he was waiting on direct confirmation from the Queensland government that the change would unlock all of the Sunshine State for Far North Coast residents, as this detail had been reported in the media but not yet included on the Queensland Health website.

But he said the change would be a welcome one.

“I think the Palaszczuk government, supported by Dr Jeannette Young the Chief Health Officer, have listened to out arguments and seen the logic of our arguments,” Mr Jones said.

He said the “strong leadership” of NSW’s Berejiklian government had also played a part.

“It is good news,” Mr Jones said.

“It will allow us to get the vast majority of our workforce back working in the community.

“We’ve been without about 111 (workers).”

He said more than 100 could definitely return, although he was awaiting confirmation from the authorities that we Queensland side of the border bubble would no longer be in place.

“We need to see it on the government website,” he said.

In the months without those staff members, he said the heath district had to be “innovative” and to rely on the staff they could access.

He said those Northern NSW-based staff had “put in the hard yards” and would be pleased to see the return of their colleagues.

border bubble coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 covid-19 restrictions northern nsw local health district northern rivers health queensland border bubble wayne jones
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Why JobKeeper will be axed

    Why JobKeeper will be axed
    • 22nd Sep 2020 3:05 PM

    Just In

      Man killed dad over water

      Man killed dad over water
      • 22nd Sep 2020 2:28 PM

      Top Stories

        Don’t pop the border bubble, doctor warns

        Premium Content Don’t pop the border bubble, doctor warns

        News A LEADING Lismore doctor has warned people to stay vigilant with masks and social distancing.

        Border changes a ‘relief’ amid ‘horrendous’ situation

        Premium Content Border changes a ‘relief’ amid ‘horrendous’ situation

        News WITH major changes to border rules on the cards, we asked local mayors and...

        Shock decision could shatter Lismore driver’s Supercar dream

        Premium Content Shock decision could shatter Lismore driver’s Supercar dream

        News Nathan Herne’s supercar debut appears to be in doubt

        Qld opens border to parts of NSW

        Qld opens border to parts of NSW

        News Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW