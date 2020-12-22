Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Border assault: 115 turned back, Sydney woman fined $4,000

by Nathan Edwards
22nd Dec 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of vehicles have been turned back at the border with NSW on Monday night while some have been caught attempting to deceive police to get into Queensland.

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler this morning revealed 57 vehicles containing 115 people had been denied entry into Queensland.

Mr Wheeler said some people had attempted to deceive police, including one woman from Greater Sydney who lied to officers during multiple attempts to cross the border at the Gold Coast Highway and Pacific Highway checkpoints.

"(She) had lied to us about where she had been, so our diligent police turned her around." Mr Wheeler said.

 

 

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler revealed border police have already been tested as residents from Greater Sydney try to get into the state. Picture: Steve Holland
Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler revealed border police have already been tested as residents from Greater Sydney try to get into the state. Picture: Steve Holland

 

"She then attended the M1 checkpoint and attempted to gain entry there … we knew where she had come in and we knew where she had come from, she was given an infringement notice for $4,000."

Queues were again building on Tuesday morning at police border checkpoints on the Gold Coast Highway and M1.

 

Mr Wheeler said police would not hesitate to fine anyone who breached Queensland's strict border closures.

"So people who try and game the system, the Queensland Police Service will be waiting for you with an unwanted Christmas gift of $4,000 that you won't be able to return." He said.

"If you're In a COVID-19 hotspot in NSW, simply do not come to Queensland.

"It's not worth the risk."

Originally published as Border assault: 115 turned back, Sydney woman fined $4,000

More Stories

border closure coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw queensland sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smart enough for selective school? Take the test

        Premium Content Smart enough for selective school? Take the test

        Education NSW students will sit a trickier selective high school exam next year. Can you answer the questions? View the curly ones here.

        Town’s beloved pine trees face ‘death by 1000 cuts’

        Premium Content Town’s beloved pine trees face ‘death by 1000 cuts’ 

        News A holiday park’s application to continue using existing an camping site has...

        Move over Byron, Ballina: There’s a new tourism hotspot

        Premium Content Move over Byron, Ballina: There’s a new tourism hotspot

        News One previously unfashionable town in the tourism stakes has moved up

        16 vacant blocks at Ballina snapped up in blink of an eye

        Premium Content 16 vacant blocks at Ballina snapped up in blink of an eye

        News Northern Rivers’ property market is stronger than ever