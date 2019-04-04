Menu
An X-rated craze is taking over an Aussie park.
X-rated craze taking over Aussie National Park

by Rebekah Scanlan
4th Apr 2019 7:28 AM

A CHEEKY new trend is taking over Booti Booti National Park - posing while flashing your bare bum.

Tourists and bush walkers are stripping down to reveal their very own booty's as part of a daring new social media craze that's taking over Instagram.

It's not clear how long ago the trend began, but it's definitely popular among the younger generations who appear to do it for "likes".

But be warned, the risqué photo is definitely not for the faint hearted, as it has the potential to get you busted with your undies down.

So don't scroll down unless you're ready for some serious booty action.

Cracking day 🍑

Some racy photo lovers brave the snap on their own, sticking their peachy derriere out from behind the park's Booti Booti sign as someone else takes the photo.

But others prefer to strip down in groups and flash their impressive tan lines while perched on top of one of the park's many signs.

Not everyone is brave enough to bare their butt, getting in on the social media trend while keeping their pants on.

However, some took the trend to the next level, stripping off completely nude and sharing the snaps for all to see with the hashtag #BootiBooti and gathering lots of attention.

The 8km peninsula was created as a national park in 1992 and covers 1566ha of scenic headlands, beautiful beaches and refreshing rainforest, according to NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

But this social media trend has certainly given the area a whole new level of attraction.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

