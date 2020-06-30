Boost for Broadwater with tennis court upgrade

ACE: Committee president Trevor Walsh and Page MP Kevin Hogan at the announcement of a federal grant for Broadwater Tennis Club.

RESIDENTS of Broadwater and surrounding areas are set to become the big winners from a federal government grant to upgrade the Broadwater tennis courts.

The $2,500 grant will put used to install removable posts to the tennis nets, which will allow for more sports to be played on the surface.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the small upgrade would be a major win for local residents in the area.

“This has transformed the old tennis courts into a flexible multi sports complex providing facilities for tennis, futsal, volleyball, hockey and netball,” Mr Hogan said.

As one of the few sporting facilities available in Broadwater, the tennis courts hold an important place in the community.

The hope from the Broadwater and Rileys Hill Committee is that the upgrade increases sporting activity in the area, benefits the local schools and allow for local team trainings.

TENNIS: Broadwater Tennis Club have installed removable posts to their courts to allow for more sports to be played at the courts.

“I think it’s very important and there’s quite a lot of young families in Broadwater and it’s growing all the time … so I think it will get more and more in demand,” committee president Trevor Walsh said.

Mr Hogan described the upgrade as a ‘game changer’ for the Broadwater community.

“It’s exceptionally important, infrastructure … like this for a community like Broadwater is really important … things like this for a community, while not a lot of money, a few thousand dollars to upgrade and buy new equipment so the kids and adults can use this more often is important,”

“This is where the community comes together, this is where the kids come and play together, this is where the adults come together and a chat and a chinwag so supporting these types of grassroot community organisations is important,” Mr Hogan said.

Mr Hogan said ensuring facilities were in top order after the coronavirus pandemic was crucial for community wellbeing.

“One of the concerns we had around lockdown was people’s mental health and when people are outside and active that has a positive impact on not just their physical but mental health as well,” Mr Hogan said.