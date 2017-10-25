UNIQUE LIBRARY: The Street Library at Lennox Head is now open at Lois Buckett Real Estate.

UNIQUE LIBRARY: The Street Library at Lennox Head is now open at Lois Buckett Real Estate. Contributed

LENNOX Head is taking books to the streets.

The Street Library is an initiative of the Lennox Arts Board in partnership with Lois Buckett Real Estate and Lennox Head Motors.

Lisa Walker, author and LAB member, officially launched the initiative, noting street libraries had been spreading across Australia in recent years and there were now about 500 across the country.

"Simply put, street libraries are a beautiful home for books,” Ms Walker said. "They are accessible from the street, and are an invitation to share the joys of reading with your neighbours.”

Books come and go at the Lennox Street Library - no-one needs to check them in or out. People can simply reach in and take what interests them.

When they are done, they can return them or if they have a book they think others would enjoy, they can pop that in.

Found on the wall of Lois Buckett Real Estate, the Street Library will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.