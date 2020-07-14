Boob job nightmare behind star’s absence

Ten-time WWE women's champion Charlotte has explained she is undergoing surgery to fix a cosmetic issue from a previous boob job.

The 34-year-old was written off WWE television last month in a storyline attack by Nia Jax.

While it was believed Flair needed time off to heal from an arm injury, Flair has since revealed the truth.

The former SmackDown women's champ revealed back in 2018 that she suffered silicone poisoning from her breast implants.

Flair opted to choose the fastest recovery time possible then only for the same issue to come back a few months ago.

The wrestling great has experienced ongoing issues with her breasts.

In a lengthy series of tweets, she wrote: "My airconditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we're going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it. Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining WrestleMania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother's house.

"A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again.

And she’s vowed to return. Picture: Mark Stewart

"This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery. I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on the job, Focused on being better, Always being better."

Flair, who is engaged to fellow WWE star Andrade, later agreed with a fan that she didn't owe anyone an explanation on her plastic surgery.

She added: "You're absolutely right; I do not owe anyone a thing. But I will not allow people to think I'm somehow ashamed of it for even a second longer."

- The Sun

Originally published as Boob job nightmare behind star's absence

Charlotte Flair is going back under the knife.