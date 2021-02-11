Seven-screen laptop is the tech you didn't know you needed

A bizarre new laptop takes the emerging multi-display market to its natural, ridiculous conclusion.

Just in case you wanted to find a way to welcome even more screens into your life, an ambitious new British company has come up with a ridiculous idea for a laptop with around 700 per cent more screens than your current computer has.

The Expanscape Aurora 7 is being touted as the "world's first seven screen laptop" (who could say why no other company has so far invested in a similar product).

The ridiculous Aurora 7 prototype. Picture: Expanscape

Like most ridiculous technology on the market these days, the average Joe Blow is not the target for the new device, which is currently an engineering prototype.

Instead the machine is designed for niche, usually professional use.

Some have identified that use and can't wait to get their hands on it.

Others find the idea as ridiculous as the thought you'd want to introduce yet-more screens into your life.

While it may seem bonkers, the company thinks there are a few groups who can't wait to get their hands on one.

"We recognise there is an immediate demand for these items in the DevOps, SecOps, Cybersecurity and Day-Stock-Commodity trader communities," Expanscape said on its website.

They also think it will be attractive for people like data scientists, content creators, or anyone else who wants a large amount of screen real estate in a portable package.

The Aurora 7 boasts four 17.3-inch 4K/UHD displays and a further three 7-inch 1920x1200 displays, as well as an additional mini-touch display that shows system info or pretty much whatever else you want it to.

The Aurora 7 could make a formidable work-from-home station. Picture: Expanscape

Powering all those displays isn't a walk in the park.

The Aurora 7 prototype also boasts 8-core and 16-core processors, up to 128GB RAM and Nvidia graphics.

An integrated rechargeable battery can power the device on the go, but only for about an hour at this stage.

The proposed device appears to stick pretty closely to Expanscape's company philosophy of "The Three U's" - Utilitarian, Uncompromising, Unconventional.

The aim of the company motto is to "recognise the importance of renewable, user maintainable technology and reconcile the enforced premature obsolescence and reduced utility endemic in the current technology sphere".

Expanscape TeenySERV pocket computer. Picture: Expanscape

User serviceability could have something to do with the less than stellar aesthetics, although a final product may be more refined, it's unlikely to approach the aesthetically pleasing but impossible to repair devices from companies like Apple.

Expanscape has also introduced a prototype for a pocketable computer called the TeenySERV, a "drop-in server replacement".

Whether we see Expanscape's seven-screen laptop reach a real world usage state remains to be seen - but other, more established companies are working on laptops with multiple displays.

Asus' ZenBook range features a number of laptops with multiple displays, while Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus and HP Omen X 2s.

