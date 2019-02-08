Fierce competition for Bonds fur baby

PET owners have never really needed a reason to share snaps of their fur baby - so imagine when there's a competition involved.

For the first time, as part of its popular Bonds Baby Search, the retailer has announced it will also launch a Fur Baby search - and while it has eradicated the public voting system - it hasn't stopped dog and cat owners from sharing their "winning" entries.

Since kicking off yesterday there has been a huge 14,032 entries for dogs and 2517 entries for cats.

One winner will be selected at random every day until the competition ends on February 28 - each daily pet winner will receive a bag of pet food from Meals for Mutts (if their pet is a dog) or Whiskas (if their pet is a cat) up to the value of $100 (depending on the size of the pet).

There will also be one overall winner selected by Bonds officials. That lucky fur baby will get a year's supply of pet food and could also feature in an upcoming Bonds campaign.

Unfortunately, the competition is only open to dogs and cats - at this stage no other pets will be eligible - while officials have also warned that there is no need to dress up animals.

"Bonds is looking for babies and pets with character, individuality and charm to become the next little faces of the brand," a Bonds spokesman said.

Two bubs and one pet will be chosen by Bonds with all winners taking part in a campaign shoot after competition finishes.

Bonds have been featuring Aussie babies in their campaigns since 1939.

Alongside the Bonds Baby Search is the new ‘fur baby’ competition with daily prizes up for grabs. Picture: Nicki Connolly

RULES OF THE 'FUR BABY SEARCH' COMP

An entry may be declined due to one or more of the following reasons:

It is of a pet other than a cat or dog.

It is a multiple entry of the same pet.

It depicts multiple pets.

The entrant does not meet the entry criteria (e.g. it features other people or children).

The image supplied is deemed to be unsuitable for publication in the context of this competition.

For more information visit bonds.com.au