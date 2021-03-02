Menu
A documentary investigating Britney Spears’ battle against her father’s 13-year court-sanctioned control over her finances and life will air.
Bombshell Britney Spears doco to air on Australian TV

by Georgia Clark
2nd Mar 2021 8:31 PM
A long-awaited documentary revealing disturbing details about pop icon Britney Spears' battle against her father's 13-year control of her life and finances will this evening air to Australian audiences.

The bombshell 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary from The New York Times sheds light on the pop icon's court-sanctioned conservatorship over her finances by her father, Jamie Spears.

The film aired in the United States on February 5, but will for the first time air to Australian audiences for free on Channel 9 at 9pm AEDT on Tuesday.

 

It promises to re-examine details about the pop sensation's life, her portrayal by the media, scandals and mental health, with a particular focus on her bid to regain control of her life from her father.

The investigation has gained traction with the hashtag #FreeBritney worldwide, spearheaded by a group of fans who have been supporting the pop star's bid for freedom.

At the centre of the documentary is a January 2008 court decision to grant her father, 68-year-old Jamie Spears, control of her business and financial decisions following her widely-publicised meltdown.

 

 

But red flags emerged about the arrangement when late last year, Britney applied to have her father removed as conservator, revealing she was "afraid" of her father and that the pair never spoke.

The film has given the #FreeBritney movement a push worldwide, with many voicing their support for the star in the wake of the revelations.

It is expected to be watched widely by Australian audiences.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Bombshell Britney Spears doco to air on Australian TV

