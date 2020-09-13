Bombers revenge win over Byron

WOMEN'S PREMIERS: Ballina women's team defeated Byron in an exciting AFLQ Northern Rivers grand final on September 12, 2020.

“UNDEFEATED all year, we’ve won the premiership.”

Grinning, as he celebrated with the Ballina Bombers women’s team, coach Nick Jackson was thrilled with the win against the Byron Magpies in the QFAW Northern Rivers Grand Final.

The match was played at Barry Sheppard Oval on the Tweed.

Ballina AFC president Trent Rees said the win was extra sweet, particularly after the Magpies defeated Ballina in the 2019 grand final.

In a hard-fought game, both sides were evenly matched with only two points the difference to give the Bombers victory 1.6.12 to the Magpies 1.4.10.

The game which was live-streamed showed Ballina players, coaches, officials and supporters erupting with delight as the final siren blew.

PREMIERSHIP WINNERS: The players with their coach and supporting team members who helped the Ballina Women's AFL team defeated Byron Magpies in the 2020 QFAW Northern Rivers Grand Final at Barry Sheppard Oval on the Tweed.

Rees said the entire club is incredibly proud of the players,

“Our women’ team were fantastic, I think what was important for us the stability of the girls themselves as last year we had a few injuries and this year we had a pretty healthy bunch,” he said.

Rees said they club was also thrilled one of their players was named Best on Ground.

“Best on Ground went to Laani Winkler-Harding, 24, who last year not only won our club’s Best and Fairest but also the league’s,” he said.

“Laani played a bit for Coolangatta but she could not continue because of the border so she came back to us.”

Rees said any one of half a dozen players could have picked up the accolade, so well did the squad perform.

Rees also said women’s coach Nick Jackson, assisted by senior men’s players Jacob McPherson and Jason Ross, were part of the winning process.

“They provided coaching drills and tactics, such as running patterns in the game,” he said.

“We have moved on from get the ball, kick the ball and roll is forward, our defence yesterday was sensational.

“Hope Skehan played in our premiership Grand Final yesterday, and her dad played in the first grand final in 1995. Very, very cool.”

Meanwhile, rival club Lismore also congratulated the Bombers on their victory,

Lismore Swans women’s coach Shawn ‘Dutchie’ Holland posted a message on social media. “On behalf of the Lismore Swans Women’s Team, congratulations on your outstanding year and winning your maiden Grand Final. Cheers. Dutchie.”

Rees said he was impressed with the Swans good sportsmanship.

After the matches AFLQ announced the winners of their players of the year.