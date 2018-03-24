Evacuation Underway: Bomb threat gives 10 minutes to leave

AN evacuation is under way at a Townsville business after an ominous bomb threat was made over the phone. Staff were reportedly given "10 minutes to leave the building" or it would be "blown up".

It's understood the threatening phone call was made to a staff member at MAX Employment, 48 Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan about 9.30am today.

"You have 10 minutes to get out or I'll (expletive) blow it up," the person reportedly said.

A police road block on Thuringowa Dr. Picture Kelsie Iorio

Emergency services were heading to the scene.

MAX Employment had been evacuated and other buildings nearby were also being vacated.

The employment, health and training services business is located within the Thuringowa Centre.

Police had this morning set up road blocks on Thuringowa Dr.