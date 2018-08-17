Menu
Login
People stuck on flight LA433 after the captain called a bomb threat. Picture: Twitter/ @CirellaG.
People stuck on flight LA433 after the captain called a bomb threat. Picture: Twitter/ @CirellaG.
Breaking

Bomb threat grounds four planes

by Staffwriter, Reuters
17th Aug 2018 8:44 AM

FOUR passenger planes have made emergency landings in Argentina, Chile and Peru due to bomb threats, according to Chilean TV.

A LATAM Airlines passenger plane that departed Lima for Santiago, Chile, was forced to land at an airport in southern Peru due to a bomb threat received by Chilean authorities, Peru's Transportation Ministry said.

No one was injured on LATAM flight 2369 and a team for deactivating explosives has been notified, the ministry said.

"Right now the situation is under control," it added in a statement on Twitter.

A passenger on flight LA433 tweeted a photo from inside the Latam plane.

 

Shortly later he tweeted a photo saying passengers had disembarked safely.

 

 

More to come

agrentina bomb threat chile passengers peru planes

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners