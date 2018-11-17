Menu
Login
Bomb squad officers are responding to an emergency situation on the M7 at Cecil Hills.
Bomb squad officers are responding to an emergency situation on the M7 at Cecil Hills.
News

Explosives scattered on Sydney road

17th Nov 2018 10:11 AM

THE bomb squad has been called to a major motorway in Sydney after a vehicle carrying explosives rolled.

Police are responding to an emergency situation on the M7 at Cecil Hills in the city's southwest.

A number of explosive detonators have been strewn across the roadway after the car was involved in an incident with a bus and rolled over.

According to Sunrise, the explosives were to be used in works on railway tracks.

The crash caused a number of explosives to scatter across the road and into nearby grassland and bomb specialists are working to clear them.

Traffic is significantly delayed in both directions as a result.

bomb squad editors picks explosive motorway roads sydney

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners