'VINDICTIVE ACT': Extensive vandalism at Landcare site

VANDALISM: A Skennars Head Landcare site has recorded destroyed seedlings and damaged trees, theft of equipment and the draining of some water tanks.

VANDALISM: A Skennars Head Landcare site has recorded destroyed seedlings and damaged trees, theft of equipment and the draining of some water tanks. Javier Encalada

VANDALISM at a Landcare regeneration site at Skennars Head has astounded local volunteers.

For the past three weeks, a group of unknown people has knocked down seedlings, in an attempt to build two mountain bike-style tracks through the regenerated area.

The site is located at the top of the hill, north of Sharpes beach.

A spokesman for the Skennars Head sub-group of Lennox Head Landcare said the damage has been extensive.

"They have cut down tree branches, used axes and shovels to make jumps, move soil and rocks," he said.

After a Ballina Council crew removed the jumps, the group returned recently to the site and caused more damage, the spokesman said.

"On returning, they brought bolt cutters to cut a heavy-duty slasher-style mower from the chain securing it to a tree. It was a premeditated and vindictive act," he said.

"The slasher is not here but we found the petrol lid, making it useless, so we think it was thrown into the sea off the cliff.

"One of our volunteers bought that mower and chain for us at a recycle shop at the tip and restored it," the man added.

Volunteers are also concerned the water stored in some of their tanks was used by the vandals.

"They drained the water supply tanks we use for our regeneration work, that water in brought in by council so we can regenerate this area into a place for everyone to enjoy as a community," the spokesman said.

"They probably used the water to soften the soil to dig out rocks, in order to built their mountain back track," he added.

The Skennars Head group has been operating in the area for the last 20 years and asked members of the community to report any activity in the area to Ballina Shire Council.

"Many people love to walk through this beautiful area and appreciate the volunteers' work, please watch out for suspicious activity and report to council," the spokesman said.

The incident has not been reported to NSW Police.