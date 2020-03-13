‘Bogus for real’: Mundine’s virus rant

Controversial boxing champ Anthony Mundine has once again waded into the coronavirus crisis with a stunning Facebook post, warning the "new world order is happening".

The 44-year-old has been no stranger to outlandish comments throughout his career and has taken an anti-vaccination stance in the past.

But his latest post marks a new low, where he claimed the virus, which has killed more than 4600 people and infected more than 126,000 around the world, is "bogus for real".

This is despite the World Health Organisation officially declaring the coronavirus a "pandemic" defined as "an outbreak of a new pathogen that spreads easily from person to person across the globe".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the word should not cause "unreasonable fear", saying more than 90 per cent of the world's cases were still in just four countries: China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

While it has effected many corners of the globe, including sporting leagues and competitions, Mundine begs to differ.

Anthony Mundine speaking to the media before his last fight against John Wayne-Parr.

In early February, Mundine wrote on his Facebook page, "I don't even think this coronavirus is real. I think it's a ploy to give a mass vaccine, look into it."

He was roasted by supporters and commenters as "idiotic" and "ridiculous".

This time around he went into much more detail, blaming the media for running a scare campaign to introduce a new vaccine "could cause major effects on adults & children like autism & even death" before linking it to 5G internet and as a ploy to "divert attention of the mistreatment of the Muslims in China".

Corona virus is bogus for real ! There putting fear through media to set an agenda!All the deaths there saying that’s... Posted by Anthony Mundine on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

While some of Mundine's supporters have backed the comments, he has been slammed by many others with some also taking to Twitter to hit back.

Noted epidemiologist Dr Anthony Mundine... https://t.co/glsia8gFQI — Georgia Lewis (@georgialewis76) March 12, 2020

Just saw Anthony Mundine's Facebook post linking coronavirus and 5G (??) to his usual anti-vaxxer rubbish. Give me strength. pic.twitter.com/P4tymAfgqX — Chris Kaias (@ChrisKaias) March 12, 2020

In April 2019, Mundine implored Australians to not vaccinate their children, writing in a tweet "Don't vaccine your kids period! The government bully you into vaccine! Do your research on the s**t & watched the documentary vaxxed".

Some people suggested Mundine had taken too many punches to the head.

Mundine then pointed to his Facebook page where he posted a link to a December 2018 video from New York radio show The Breakfast Club where the hosts alleged there was an agenda set by big pharmaceutical companies against African-Americans.

Mundine's comments were immediately labelled as "dangerous" by others, especially as they come amid in a worldwide measles outbreak that has sparked warnings about the importance of immunisation.

Australian Paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley took aim at the time, calling Mundine a "peanut" among others who criticised the boxer.

You can’t make this shit up. We’ve became so comfortable that some promote fear in our peace and others promote apathy in what should be feared... You got many mates with Polio? I do. A heap. From countries that didn’t have the luxury of vaccinations you peanut.... https://t.co/yejUujRfoT — Kurt Fearnley (@kurtfearnley) April 10, 2019

Mundine replied, arguing that all he meant was to "research and check what they giving you or ya baby".