Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming with friends this afternoon has been found.
The body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming with friends this afternoon has been found.
News

Body of 15-year-old found at swimming hole

by Georgia Clark
20th Jan 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The body of a 15-year-old boy has been found at a rocky waterhole in Sydney's south-west, after he disappeared under the water while swimming with friends this afternoon.

Police divers had this afternoon been scouring a swimming spot in Keith Longhurst Reserve, at Kentlyn near Campbelltown, after emergency services were called to the Georges River scene just after 2.30pm.

Emergency services with a stretcher at Keith Longhurst Reserve. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Emergency services with a stretcher at Keith Longhurst Reserve. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

The teen was reportedly swimming with three friends, in what residents have described as a notoriously dangerous swimming spot, when he failed to surface.

Police divers found his body about 5.10pm. He has not yet been formally identified.

Laura Bentham, the mother of one of the friends swimming at the waterhole at the same time, said she feared the worst when she heard the news.

"I messaged my son around 3pm when I heard the news - because he is also 15 - I just lost it. Thankfully he messaged me back saying he was okay but that's all we heard. We don't know who the victim is yet," she said.

The Toll NSW Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
The Toll NSW Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.

 

Neil and Laura Bentham talk to media while they wait for their son, who was swimming with the boy who went missing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Neil and Laura Bentham talk to media while they wait for their son, who was swimming with the boy who went missing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

A resident said the swimming hole was notorious for accidents because a rocky ledge lies about a metre below the water and cannot be seen from above.

"There have been five or six accidents at the waterhole in the past few years," he said. "I think the boy may have jumped and hit his head."

Five NSW Ambulance crews and a Toll Rescue Helicopter specialist medical team are on scene searching for the boy.

Police have blocked off a road near the reserve as police divers scour the waters in search of the boy.

Originally published as Body of 15-year-old found at Georges River swimming hole

A ambulance passes by a police road block near Keith Longhurst Reserve today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
A ambulance passes by a police road block near Keith Longhurst Reserve today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
The police road block near Keith Longhurst Reserve this afternoon. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
The police road block near Keith Longhurst Reserve this afternoon. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron Bay traffic woes given the green light to improve

        Premium Content Byron Bay traffic woes given the green light to improve

        News New traffic signals have been switched on in the hopes of improving congestion.

        Luxury resort offering discounts for local staycations

        Premium Content Luxury resort offering discounts for local staycations

        News Residents are able to enjoy 15 per cent off at this popular spot.

        Behrouz has never entered Australia but left a profound mark

        Premium Content Behrouz has never entered Australia but left a profound mark

        Art & Theatre A Lennox Head artist’s striking work depicting refugee and writer Behrouz Boochani...

        Letter to the editor: Is PPE the new plastic bottle?

        Letter to the editor: Is PPE the new plastic bottle?

        News “I was disappointed to find a screwed up face mask lying on the ground (...) I came...