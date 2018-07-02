Menu
Zlatko Sikorsky in custody
Crime

Body in the barrel case in court for first time

Chloe Lyons
by
2nd Jul 2018 9:56 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM

THE case of accused teen murderer Zlatko Sikorsky has been mentioned in court for the first time, less than 48 hours after he surrendered to police following a tense stand-off in Alex Heads.

Shailer Park man Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, is accused of murdering 16-year-old Larissa Beilby who was reported missing from Sandgate the day before her body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute.

 

Police will claim brutally bashed Larissa Beilby in the lead-up to her death.. QLD POLICE

After a 27-hour stand-off in which Mr Sikorsky was holed up in a unit in Juan St, Alexandra Headland, until 6.30pm Saturday, he was taken into custody.

He is now facing 18 charges including murder, misconduct with a corpse, possessing tainted property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer.

 

Police have been unable to locate Zlatko Sikorsky's silver Holden Commodore and are appealing to the public for information. Contributed

Mr Sikorsky was not required to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning where Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin adjourned the matter to Beenleigh for a brief of evidence to be prepared.

The case will be mentioned again on September, 3.

Mr Sikorsky's lawyer, Brendan Ryan, has indicated he will fight the charges.

 

Heavily armed police gather in Juan Street yesterday. Photo: Contributed Contributed

Alexandra Hills man Joseph Dean Geiger, 38, and Palmwoods woman Tracy Ann Thomson, 40, have each been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are due to appear in court later today.

