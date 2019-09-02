Menu
Crime

Body in plastic identified as NSW woman

2nd Sep 2019 12:13 PM

The body of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a creek near Newcastle has been identified.

Members of the public made the grisly discovery at 10.30am on Saturday while driving past on Wakefield Road at Killingworth.

Police removed the body from the water and have since identified it as 29-year-old Danielle Easey.

Ms Easey lived in Booragul, in Lake Macquarie, but more recently was staying at multiple locations around the area, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

Detectives are now appealing for information to establish her last movements.

