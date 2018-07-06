Menu
Zlatko Sikorsky under arrest after being taken into custody over the alleged murder of schoolgirl Larissa Beilby. Picture: Glenn Hunt.
Crime

Accused barrel killer charged over second woman

by Candace Sutton
6th Jul 2018 4:23 PM

THE man accused of murdering a Brisbane teenager whose body was found in a barrel has been charged with the attempted murder of a second woman.

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, torture and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to a woman aged 33, who was allegedly attacked in early June.

The new charges are unconnected with Larissa Beilby, the teenage girl whose remains were found two weeks ago.

Zlatko Sikorsky has been charged with attempted murder and torture over an alleged attack on a woman, 33, in June.
Sikorsky was already in custody charged with the murder of the 16-year-old Queensland schoolgirl.

Ms Beilbyâ€™s decomposing body was found in a barrel in the back of a black ute outside a Logan City caravan park two weeks ago.

The girl had reportedly been in a relationship with Sikorsky after leaving her family home and moving into public housing.

Following a police hunt, the ute with Ms Beilbyâ€™s remains was located under a tarpaulin and Sikorsky was then allegedly on the run.

He was arrested in Alexandra Headland last week after barricading himself inside a unit for 28 hours.

Police also charged Sikorsky with misconduct with a corpse in relation to Ms Beilby.

 

16-year-old Sandgate girl Larissa Beilby was found dead in a barrel in Queensland two weeks ago.
