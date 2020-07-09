Body found in unit day after man’s building fall
A Chinese student has been found dead in her home a day after her boyfriend plunged from their south Sydney apartment block.
The man was found with critical injuries on the footpath of Chisholm St, Wolli Creek at 3.30pm on June 27. He remains in a serious but stable condition in St George Hospital.
It took a number of hours to identify the man, which indicated to police he lived in an apartment above where his body was found.
They believe he fell from the building's fourth-floor common area.
Inside his unit, detectives found the body of his 19-year-old girlfriend Liqun Pan, a Chinese national living in Australia on a student visa.
Police are investigating whether Ms Pan's death is a possible case of murder and attempted suicide.
Detectives believe anyone who saw or spoke to Ms Pan before she died will hold critical insight into circumstances surrounding her death.
"As inquiries into her death continue, detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen or spoken to Liqun in the days prior to her death," a police statement said.
The boyfriend suffered multiple fractures and head injuries and police are not treating the injuries as suspicious.
