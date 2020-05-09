Menu
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
News

Body found in search for missing woman

Holly Cormack
9th May 2020 6:40 PM
POLICE searching for missing Evans Head woman, Amber Christie, have located a body in Bundjalung National Park.

Officers from Richmond Police District had been searching for the 49-year-old mother, who left her home on Ash Street at around 4.15pm on Sunday and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed establishment in the town.

A large-scale multi-agency search was conducted around the Evans Head region, with assistance from officers from Richmond PD, Police Rescue, OSG, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

About 10.30am this morning (Saturday May 9), during a further search of bushland at Bundjalung National Park, police located a body.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing woman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More to come.

