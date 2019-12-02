Menu
Trent Grose
Rural

Body found in search for missing man Trent Grose

by MADURA MCCORMACK
2nd Dec 2019 8:10 AM
THE body of a man has been located kilometres away from an abandoned car in Richmond that sparked a land and air search for missing 25-year-old Trent Grose.

Queensland Police confirmed the body of a man was found on a property outside of Maxwelton about 11am on Sunday morning.

"Sadly, officers believe it is Trent Grose who was reported missing to police yesterday," police said in a statement.

"However, formal identification of the body is now underway."

A land and air search had previously been launched to look for Mr Grose after a car he had been driving was found abandoned on an isolated part of a cattle property 75km west of Richmond.

The vehicle had a flat battery and authorities say it is possible the car had been there for several days before it was found.

The search recommenced on Sunday with police, SES, local station personnel and equipment and helicopters involved.

While Mr Grose has worked on rural properties before, he was not working at the property where the car was found.

The body was located around 17km from the abandoned vehicle on another remote property.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Grose's family has been notified of the development.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

missing queensland rural trent grose

