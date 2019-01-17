Menu
Felicity Shadbolt was missing for four days.
News

Body found in search for missing mum

by Natalie Wolfe
17th Jan 2019 7:58 AM

The body of a West Australian mum, who went missing on Sunday after setting out on a bushwalk in the Pilbara region, has been found.

Felicity Shadbolt, 36, regularly went bushwalking in the Pilbara region in the north of the state and on the tracks around Mount Nameless but her family became concerned when she failed to come home on Sunday.

The mum-of-two was last seen in her hometown of Tom Price before heading out into the bush.

Dozens of SES volunteers, another 20 community volunteers and 13 police officers from Tom Price and Karratha spent four days searching for the mum, even bringing in aerial support to try and find her.

But after four days of searching, WA Police confirmed last night Ms Shadbolt's body had been found not far from where she first started her walk.

It's understood the 36-year-old's body was found by a member of the public around 7pm last night near Tom Price Caravan Park.

 

SES volunteers work on Tuesday to find clues. Picture: WA Police
SES volunteers work on Tuesday to find clues. Picture: WA Police
Dozens of police and volunteers were involved in the search. Picture: WA Police
Dozens of police and volunteers were involved in the search. Picture: WA Police

