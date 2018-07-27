Body of dead baby found in AirAsia plane toilet

A dead baby has been discovered in the toilet of an AirAsia flight in India.

The infant's body was found as the plane was being prepared for landing in Delhi, the airliner said in a statement.

Police suspect the baby was stillborn, and a medical examination conducted by a doctor confirmed it had been delivered onboard the flight, according to India Today.

A woman who is suspected to be the mother has been detained by police, a police officer at the airport told the newspaper.

She boarded the plane in Guwahati and "delivered a premature dead foetus," the officer said.

The woman was reportedly identified after all female passengers on the flight were questioned.

"The matter has been reported to DGCA and the airline's staff are attending to other guests and cooperating with Delhi Police," AirAsia said in a statment to NDTV.

"We will be assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies."

AirAsia has been contacted for comment.