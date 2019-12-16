Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
News

Boat found in missing mum, son mystery

16th Dec 2019 6:20 AM

An empty boat has been found five days after a Melbourne mother and son set out on a trip that was expected to last only two days.

Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau were last seen at 7am on Wednesday at Olivers Hill boat ramp in Frankston.

Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.

They told family they were going on a trip for a couple of days, police said. It's believed their boat was found submerged by a fisherman about four nautical miles from Ricketts Point on Sunday and police are towing it to Black Rock where it will be examined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they were continuing to search for the missing mother and son.

"Water Police are towing the boat to Black Rock where it will be examined."

Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.
Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.

More Stories

Show More
boat editors picks missing mother mystery son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News THE off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after the incident at a Lismore licensed venue.

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        News THE much-needed rain is a mixed blessing on the fireground, with cloudy conditions...

        ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        Sport THE Far North Coast surf lifesaving team has won the country titles for the seventh...