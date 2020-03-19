Menu
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
Boat builder makes booze miscalculation, cops fine

Staff writer
19th Mar 2020 1:17 PM
A BOAT builder from Jubilee Pocket was charged with driving over the general alcohol limit after he made a 'miscalculation'.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how David Richard Garms, who owns his own boat building business, was stopped by police in Jubilee Pocket, at about 7pm, on February 9, and recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .067.

"It was a miscalculation - they stopped me in my driveway, I was already home - but I didn't pass the test, so I'm guilty," Garms, who was self-represented, said.

Garms, 72, withdrew his application for a work licence saying "I'll do without a licence".

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Garms had a 'fairly good' traffic record in recent years and reduced the disqualification period, due to his early plea of guilty.

Magistrate Muirhead fined Garms $350 with a conviction recorded and disqualified him from driving for one month.

