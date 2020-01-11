Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HIGH TECH RACING: Casino BMX Club has undertaken lots of fundraising to enable the purchase of a sports-specific transponder system to ensure greater accuracy of recording racing and training data.
HIGH TECH RACING: Casino BMX Club has undertaken lots of fundraising to enable the purchase of a sports-specific transponder system to ensure greater accuracy of recording racing and training data.
Sport

BMX goes high tech racing

Alison Paterson
11th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the smallest BMX clubs in the state has shown it can punch above its weight when it raised $6000 to buy a state-of-the-art electronic timing system.

Casino BMX Club treasurer Kylie Sneesby said everyone worked hard to raise the funds to buy a specialty event management system which involves riders using transponders on their bikes.

She said the Sqorz system is the BMX-specific software which allows for more accurate timing of races and is used by clubs from around the globe.

"We did lots of fundraising and held a Bunnings barbecue to buy our club a Sqorz system," she said.

"It's exciting, we will start this new system of scoring which involves having a transponder on the bikes and our club results will be available on our.sqorz.com which means we can track how we are going compared to other clubs all over the world.

"We are the last BMX club in New South Wales to get this system and it's going to be great for the club as it eliminates human error."

Sneesby said the integrity of data is a critical factor in recording accurate timing once riders leave the gate.

"While the program will obviously be used for the club's racing, it will be fantastic for training, riders will be able to quickly access results and give everyone a much understanding how they going and where need to improve."

Plus it will make scoring and sorting out end of year points award much simpler.

"It will also allow officials access to faster rider entry, registration, race management and scoring."

The new system will get it's first day out at the club's Australia Day race meet.

"This will be a good chance to trial it and we hope to get a good turnout during the school holidays," she said.

Sneesby said after the Australia Day race meet, where they encourage all riders, officials and spectators to dress up appropriately, they will be planning their first come and try day for 2020 for riders of all ages on February 16.

Contact the club via http://www.bmxnsw.com.au/casino/clubhome.aspx

bmx racing casino casino bmx club cycling lismore northern rivers sport sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        premium_icon ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        Council News A plumbing mistake ticked off by a council inspector meant elderly couple’s home was connected to recycled wastewater.

        Eco grants awarded to local schools

        premium_icon Eco grants awarded to local schools

        News FOUR Northern Rivers schools will share $14,000 in funding to grow environmental...

        Developer asks for reduced contributions for new estate

        premium_icon Developer asks for reduced contributions for new estate

        Council News Residents can have their say on the proposed modifications until January 16.

        Hubby helps wife’s business dream come true

        premium_icon Hubby helps wife’s business dream come true

        News Lennox Head man takes over longstanding Thai restaurant in West Ballina to support...