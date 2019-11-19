Bluey under fire for working mum portrayal

Bluey has come under fire this week over the way it describes Bluey’s working mum Chilli.

In a character description for Chilli, Bluey's mum in the Brisbane-made animated cartoon, the blurb read: "After having the kids, Mum's recently gone back to her job working at Airport Security and juggles this with raising her two little pups, which means sometimes she falls a bit short of what her other mother friends are able to pull off."

The character description for Brisbane-based Bluey cartoon characters, Bandit and Chilli, before it was changed. Source: Twitter.

Feminist commentator Jamila Rizvi called out Bluey creators on Twitter today saying it was "incredibly disappointing."

"I love Bluey. My kid loves Bluey," she wrote in a tweet.

"If Jeremy suggested getting Bluey tattoos for Christmas, I would do it. But this is so incredibly disappointing from writers I've come to worship."

Co-founder of Ludo Studio (the creative company behind Bluey), Daley Pearson was quick to respond with an apology and the text has since been changed.

"Thank you so much for the (sic) catching this, Jamila," Pearson said in a tweet.

"We caught this last night and greatly appreciate you letting us know. We love Chilli so much and we're revising now. We wanted to address quickly and we updated last night for you and the Bluey family. Thank you, Thank you."

The Bluey character descriptions after the creators amended it to remove the depiction of working mums as “falling short.” Source: Twitter.

Bluey, created by Joe Brumm, is based around a blue heeler family with sisters Bluey and Bingo, dad Bandit and mum Chilli with the show set around their lives at home in Brisbane.

Popular 2GB radio host Ben Fordham weighed in on the controversy with a tweet saying it was "not a big deal" and a "minor issue."

His response was met with fierce reaction from Rizvi and other working mums."

"Might not be a big deal to you, mate - but for working mums all over the country it definitely is," wrote Rizvi on Twitter.

"These entrenched attitudes are what we go up against daily. I'm super grateful the team at Bluey saw the error for what it was, and are fixing it quickly."

Twitter user Jo Crompton wrote in response to Fordham: "You perceiving this as a 'minor issue' is a clear demonstration of why women still deal with, and have to call out, these ridiculous entrenched attitudes everyday."

It comes after the wildly popular show has seen huge success this year after it was picked up by the BBC and Disney network and won the Logie for the most outstanding children's program.