Bluesfest’s exclusive ‘festival of the decade’ honour

Crowds enjoying the atmosphere on the second day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Bluesfest has received a massive international honour amid the continuing aftermath if its shock 2021 cancellation.

The Byron Bay music festival was named a finalist in the Pollstar Awards nominations for Music Festival Of The Decade on Wednesday – the only Australian festival, event or venue to be nominated for this award.

Bluesfest Festival director Peter Noble said the recognition was “up there with the greatest things that has ever happened in (his) 50 years in the industry”.

“After all we have been through since the start of the pandemic, with two cancellations, including one which occurred the day before we were all set and ready to open our gates, it is a pleasure to be offered something positive for Bluesfest,” he said.

“It’s something for our hardworking team to put their heads up and be proud of after all we have been through recently.

“It is an honour to know that Bluesfest continues to be seen at the top of the music industry by the bible of the Live Music industry worldwide – Pollstar USA, as Australia’s greatest festival, and in the top ten of the worlds’ leading festivals.”

The festival is nominated alongside major festival names including Glastonbury Festival, Coachella, Lollapalooza USA & Brazil, Austin City Limits and more.

Mr Noble said the news had strengthened Bluesfest’s drive to secure a future for the festival.

“We have not rested since the cancellation of Bluesfest 2021. I am in constant daily communication with NSW State Government, and will have more to say regarding the rescheduled Bluesfest event and refunds for the recent cancellation very soon,” he said.

“We really look forward to being able to share more information with you at this time, and to see the continued support of our fans in coming back to Bluesfest after having been cancelled by Government Health Order for two years in a row.

“This support we have already seen greatly in your response on social media and in the media – we sincerely thank you.”

Mr Noble also took the chance to compare the announcement of the latest Mad Max franchise film predicted to be “the biggest film made in NSW” and create 850 local jobs and inject $350 million into the NSW economy alongside the annual festival.

He said comparatively, Bluesfest 2019 generated $250.2 million, the festival created 1,386 full-time equivalent (FTE) employment positions in Australia, of which 858 (FTE) were local jobs, ensuring job security for regional NSW.

“We bring in that result EVERY year when we can be allowed to put on the festival” Bluesfest Director, Peter Noble said.

Bluesfest is already the winner of Australia’s Most Awarded Festival, having been nominated nine out the last 10 years in the Pollstar Awards USA for Best International Music Festival.

Originally published as Bluesfest’s exclusive ‘festival of the decade’ honour