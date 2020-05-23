Bluesfest ticket holders to wait weeks for refund details

BLUESFEST ANNOUNCEMENTS. Ticket holder to the cancelled 2020 event have to wait until June to find out their options for refunds. Pictured are first-time revellers to Bluesfest in 2019, Lucy Varga and Emily Weaver.

BLUESFEST 2020 ticket holders will have to wait three more weeks to get details on when they can get refunds after the event was cancelled last March.

Ticketing company Moshtix posted an official update on Friday on their website.

It is the first acknowledgment of the cancellation from the event’s ticketing partner.

“Bluesfest have advised in the week commencing June 15 ticket holders will be contacted directly with information on the refund process, as well as your options for 2021,” the company stated in their website.

“Moshtix will contact account holders directly.

“If you purchased via Moshtix, please make sure your Moshtix account details are updated.”

The announcement means that those music lovers who paid for their tickets will have to wait another three weeks to find out more details regarding the refund process.

On their website, Bluesfest Byron Bay confirmed the new time frame with a statement by festival director, Peter Noble OAM.

“It is with great delight and appreciation for your patience and support that Bluesfest is finally in a position to provide 2020 ticket holders with a time frame regarding our festival announcement for our 32nd Bluesfest, on the Easter weekend, April 1-5, 2021, and refunds for the cancelled 2020 event,” the site announced.

Bluesfest then confirms ticket holders will be contacted from June 15 “with information on your options for 2021, as well as the refund process,” the site explains.

“Bluesfest will provide refunds to those who select that option, and the process for this will be outlined at that time,” the announcement reads.

The site also explained ticket holders will be offered an “exclusive pre-sale offer to purchase early-bird tickets for Bluesfest 2021” before the tickets go on sale on June 22.

Around 50 artists are expected to be announced for the 2021 line-up.

“You can choose to buy at the early bird rate, or wait until we announce,” the statement reads.

“Refunds will remain available for those who wish to wait to hear the line-up.”

Bluesfest 2021 tickets will go on sale with one-day and three-day tickets after the first artist announcement is released.

Earlier this week, Bluesfest Touring, the live music touring side of Bluesfest Byron Bay, announced Australian and New Zealand dates for March and April 2021 for artists such as Patti Smith, LP, Tori Kelly, George Benson, The Gipsy Kings, Morcheeba, The War and Treaty and others.

Headliner Alanis Morissette’s Australian and New Zealand tour dates for 2020, Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill, have been rescheduled to November.

Bluesfest was contacted for comment.

Bluesfest 2021 has been announced for the Easter long weekend, April 1 – 5, 2021.

