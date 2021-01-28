Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The AFLW season kick-off has begun with an emotional first act, combatants Collingwood and Carlton joining as one to remember former Giant Jacinda Barclay.
The AFLW season kick-off has begun with an emotional first act, combatants Collingwood and Carlton joining as one to remember former Giant Jacinda Barclay.
AFL

Teams come together for moving Jacinda Barclay tribute

by Chris Cavanagh
28th Jan 2021 8:19 PM

Collingwood and Carlton have come together to pay tribute to former Greater Western Sydney star Jacinda Barclay before doing battle in the AFLW's season opener.

The two clubs joined the officiating umpires in a circle in the middle of Ikon Park before the match for a minute's silence to honour Barclay.

A former Australian baseball representative who turned her hand to AFLW, Barclay passed away last October at the age of 29.

She kicked 11 goals from 23 games across four seasons for the Giants and was described by her family after her death as a "shining comet that soared through this world casting her radiant light of love on all she met".

Collingwood posted the only score of the first quarter - a behind - after the game got underway.

*For those needing help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Blues, Pies come together for moving Jacinda Barclay tribute

aflw 2021 jacinda barclay

Just In

    Just In

      Airports beg for help

      Airports beg for help
      • 28th Jan 2021 8:01 PM

      Top Stories

        Ballina votes to bring Dunoon Dam project back

        Premium Content Ballina votes to bring Dunoon Dam project back

        News Ballina Shire Council has voted to support further investigation by Rous County Council into a proposed Dunoon Dam.

        Northern Rivers postgraduates master their next move

        Premium Content Northern Rivers postgraduates master their next move

        News Southern Cross University has helped hundreds of postgraduate students build their...

        Special screening of Laura’s Choice tells euthanasia story

        Premium Content Special screening of Laura’s Choice tells euthanasia story

        News The film will have a special screening next week.

        Qld borders reopen to all of NSW in shock decision

        Premium Content Qld borders reopen to all of NSW in shock decision

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to open Qld borders to Greater Sydney within days