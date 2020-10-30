Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.
Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.
News

‘BLOWN AWAY’: Celebrity’s surprise appearance at Ballina gig

Rebecca Lollback
30th Oct 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Ballina RSL Club’s regular Big Gig event with local comedian Mandy Nolan is always popular.

But last night’s event had a something extra special for punters.

Posting on their Facebook page, the club wrote: “Mandy’s extra special Big Gig guest last night was the one and only Tom Gleeson! Our audience was blown away.

“We are stoked to have entertainment back.”

Fans loved it, judging by the comments on Nolan’s own Facebook page.

Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.
Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

Michael McDougall: “I love Tom! Wicked!”

Bez Boozle: “Ohhh my favourite comedian ... with Tom Gleeson.”

Tracey Ditchburn: “He is a funny bastard.”

Shane Morrison: “Cool Tom is a funny bloke, love his stuff.”

Sharon Fraser: “Loved it!”

Kate Singleton: “What a fantastic night! Thanks Mandy and Tom.”

Alf Arber: “Thank you Mandy! Tonight was an absolute treat.”

Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.
Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

Silke Says: “We had so much fun, Mandy Nolan. Thank you for a fantastic night and thank you for making me love out loud, I really need this.”

Andrew Kirby: “Thanks Mandy, was a great night.”

Timothy Edwards: “Nothing better than a rude ranga who shaves off the visible evidence.”

William Trail: “I continually rest my case, Mandy Nolan..You still love hanging out with the naughty boys.”

ballina rsl club mandy nolan northern rivers entertainment news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silly Solly’s first NSW store to open on Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Silly Solly’s first NSW store to open on Northern Rivers

        News THE discount retail giant has announced the location of its first NSW store, which is set to open in the new year.

        Family of killed inmate says he won't 'die in vain'

        Premium Content Family of killed inmate says he won't 'die in vain'

        News Dwayne Johnstone shot in the back by police after escaping

        Man on 56 charges wants case to proceed to trial

        Premium Content Man on 56 charges wants case to proceed to trial

        Crime Police allege they found stolen jewellery, power tools, watches

        Details on phone intercepts sought in cocaine supply case

        Premium Content Details on phone intercepts sought in cocaine supply case

        Crime Suffolk Park woman is expected to defend her allegations