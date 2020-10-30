‘BLOWN AWAY’: Celebrity’s surprise appearance at Ballina gig

Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

THE Ballina RSL Club’s regular Big Gig event with local comedian Mandy Nolan is always popular.

But last night’s event had a something extra special for punters.

Posting on their Facebook page, the club wrote: “Mandy’s extra special Big Gig guest last night was the one and only Tom Gleeson! Our audience was blown away.

“We are stoked to have entertainment back.”

Fans loved it, judging by the comments on Nolan’s own Facebook page.

Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

Michael McDougall: “I love Tom! Wicked!”

Bez Boozle: “Ohhh my favourite comedian ... with Tom Gleeson.”

Tracey Ditchburn: “He is a funny bastard.”

Shane Morrison: “Cool ‒ Tom is a funny bloke, love his stuff.”

Sharon Fraser: “Loved it!”

Kate Singleton: “What a fantastic night! Thanks Mandy and Tom.”

Alf Arber: “Thank you Mandy! Tonight was an absolute treat.”

Comedian Mandy Nolan had a surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at her gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

Silke Says: “We had so much fun, Mandy Nolan. Thank you for a fantastic night and thank you for making me love out loud, I really need this.”

Andrew Kirby: “Thanks Mandy, was a great night.”

Timothy Edwards: “Nothing better than a rude ranga who shaves off the visible evidence.”

William Trail: “I continually rest my case, Mandy Nolan..You still love hanging out with the naughty boys.”