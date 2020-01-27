Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Bloody stabbing at train station

by Georgia Clark
27th Jan 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A violent stabbing has erupted in Sydney's west overnight, leaving three with bloody injuries and three in custody.

Paramedics were called to Kingswood Train Station just after midnight on Monday, where they found two men with stab wounds.

Two men were found with stab wounds near Kingswood Train Station in Sydney’s west just after midnight. Photographer Dean Asher
Two men were found with stab wounds near Kingswood Train Station in Sydney’s west just after midnight. Photographer Dean Asher

 

Images from the scene show blood stains on the concrete and clothes scattered on the ground. Photographer Dean Asher
Images from the scene show blood stains on the concrete and clothes scattered on the ground. Photographer Dean Asher

One man was found with a stab wound to his neck and a second man with a stab wound to his chest.

The two men were treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Images from the scene show blood stains on the concrete and clothes scattered on the ground.

A short time later, police arrested three men - two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old - in a vehicle-stop on Rymill Road at Tregear.

One of the men was found with a stab wound to his buttock.

One of the men who was arrested was found with a stab wound to his buttock. Photographer Dean Asher
One of the men who was arrested was found with a stab wound to his buttock. Photographer Dean Asher

 

Two men have been taken to Mt Druitt Police Station and the third man was taken to Nepean Hospital to be treated for superficial injuries.

A motor vehicle has been seized and will be sent for forensic examination.

One man was found suffering a stab wound to his neck and a second man with a stab wound to his chest. The men were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital. Photographer Dean Asher
One man was found suffering a stab wound to his neck and a second man with a stab wound to his chest. The men were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital. Photographer Dean Asher

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks stabbing sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        Business One clever Aussie has been awarded a PhD for research into identifying what it is to be a ‘good bloke’ in Australia

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        premium_icon AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        News THE list includes four general Order of Australia Medals.

        New market on Plateau is on this weekend

        premium_icon New market on Plateau is on this weekend

        News COUNCIL approves three-year trial for Market on Dusk at Alstonville and Ballina.

        Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        premium_icon Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        News DO you know anything about the North Wall die?