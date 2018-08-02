Constance Hall’s fury over deleted Facebook post

Blogger Constance Hall has ripped into Facebook for deleting her post. Picture taken from @mrsconstancehall Instagram

Blogger Constance Hall has ripped into Facebook for deleting her post. Picture taken from @mrsconstancehall Instagram

MUMMY blogger Constance Hall has ripped into Facebook, claiming the social media site deleted one of her posts.

The controversial blogger says a post about sex education was removed after it "it violated their community standards".

"Unbelievable," the post read.

"Obviously too many people reported it. For f**k sakes. You will have to buy the book because apparently the content designed to liberate women and educate boys isn't appropriate content for facebook."

Blogger and author Constance Hall has ripped into Facebook for removing her post on sex education.

The 35-year-old reportedly posted earlier today, listing eight points about sex she believes are important for young people to learn about, including consent and for women to learn about their bodies.

The angry rant was met with thousands of comments questioning why the post had been deleted.

"You just can't catch a break lately Con! Sending hugs, you're amazing,' one person wrote.

"That is so disappointing. I thought it was fantastic and was going to save it until my daughter and son are old enough for myself and my husband to discuss those points with them," another added.

"You are kidding me?! The rubbish they allow people to post!!!! Wtf FB!"

Blogger Constance Hall questioned if the Bonds commercial ripped off her 'vibe'.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-five and self-professed 'Queen' accused fashion giant Bonds of copying her 'vibe' in their latest campaign.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, Constance posted a screenshot from the campaign and asked her followers to hold Bonds to account.

"Dear @bondsaus. You completely forgot to ask me to model in your new Queendom campaign??" she wrote.

"So f***ing weird man, I even checked my junk emails. I'm getting slammed with messages from Queens wanting to know why the hell my vibe is all over bonds but I'm not …"

The campaign in question is called 'Join the Queendom' and features a number of female characters roaming the Australian bush in Bonds underwear.

Book Cover for "Like a Queen" by Constance Hall.

While Constance didn't state explicitly what her beef with the campaign was (aside from ripping off her 'vibe'), it can be assumed it's at least in part to the use of the word Queen.

Constance often refers to her followers as 'Queens', owns a brand Queen The Label and has written two books, Like a Queen and Still a Queen.

In their own social media post, Bonds responded to Constance's jab at their campaign.

"We've loved seeing women all across the world championing the 'queen' movement, including Queen herself," the post read. "To this we say - the more the merrier!

"We're massively proud of our Bonds Originals campaign set within the iconic Aussie landscape, which is all about inclusivity, empowering women, and - perhaps most importantly - women supporting women.

News.com.au has contacted Facebook for comment.

- with Kidspot.