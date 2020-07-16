Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
News

Chocolate-loving thief makes off with Cadbury Caramilk bars

Crystal Jones
16th Jul 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.

At 8.23am Wednesday a man was witnessed allegedly taking three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate from a shop on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2001462455.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage, jam-packed with lots of great features.

        Ballina council votes on controversial gallery issue

        premium_icon Ballina council votes on controversial gallery issue

        News MORE than 400 people signed a petition demanding a reversal of the decision; now...

        ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        premium_icon ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        News Furious locals take aim at interstate visitors flooding area

        'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        premium_icon 'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        Rugby League PLAYERS, match officials, clubs and fans are thrilled the Northern Rivers Regional...