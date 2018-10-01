The Block judges in guest bedroom heaven

Bianca and Carla won second guest bedroom week on The Block with their 'refreshing' tones.

Bianca and Carla won second guest bedroom week on The Block with their 'refreshing' tones. Channel 9

THE Block teams have all copped their fair share of criticism over the series so far, but tonight's room reveals - pushed back a night for the NRL grand final - were refreshingly positive.

After the stress of delivering their kitchens and hallways, laundries and powder rooms, completing a second guest bedroom was a welcomed relief for the renovators.

Bianca and Carla finally scored their second room victory, after winning with their first guest bedroom back in week two of the competition.

Winners are grinners. Bianca and Carla won second guest bedroom week on The Block. Channel 9

Despite Carla's doubts about her styling, the judges loved their use of greys, whites and warm wood and leather.

"Carla and Bianca are getting so good at delivering us luxury but through texture and tone," judge Neale Whitaker said.

"If I checked into a luxury boutique hotel in St Kilda and the room looked like this I'd be a pretty happy camper."

It's a welcomed cash windfall for the duo, who are the first Block team to have never won a mid-week challenge.

Jess and Norm were the runners-up. The Queenslanders are still yet to win a room, but they have been lucky to pick up a swag of mid-week prizes and the coveted buyers' jury award.

Judge Shaynna Blaze praised the couple for their strongest styling yet, dubbing it '50 shades of grey', but they lost points for their lack of bedside lighting.

The Block judges loved Jess and Norm's neutral palette in their second guest bedroom. Channel 9

"I want them to do this in the master bedroom," she said.

"I'm so proud of Norm and Jess, but I feel like I've been the really hard task master to push them and push them and push them and I feel like it's paid off."

Kerrie and Spence and Hayden and Sara both finished equal third with their small, but well-planned guest bedrooms.

In apartment one, Kerrie and Spence's room was nice but not memorable and Blaze felt there were too many woodland creatures in the artwork and accessories.

here were too many critters in Kerrie and Spence's guest bedroom for judge Shaynna Blaze. Channel 9

"It feels welcoming but it's a room you'd poke your head in and go 'Oh guest bedroom'," she said.

"Unfortunately we're judging against rooms I'm so excited about."

Hayden and Sara's bedroom felt a bit mature to Blaze for their target market, while Whitaker said he felt comfortable in the room. But all of thee judges agreed that the couple ditch the furry 'Jon Snow' throw from the end of the bed.

"It's a small room but I think they've really made the most of it," Whitaker said.

Jon Snow wants his throw back. The Block judges were divided on Hayden and Sara's second guest bedroom. Channel 9

Courtney and Hans finished back on the bottom of the leader board. While they have the biggest apartment on The Block, the couple's guest bedroom felt claustrophobic and unbalanced to the judges.

"In terms of the aesthetic this is one of the nicest rooms Hans and Courtney have delivered in the competition," Whitaker said.

"But my God it's small. I actually feel quite claustrophobic in here. It feels like somebody's tipped it up and everything's moved to that end.

The Block judges slammed Hans and Courtney's second guest bedroom as 'claustrophobic'. Channel 9

"I can't help feel come open for inspection some potential buyers might say great living space, but disappointing bedrooms."

This upcoming week the teams will renovate their terraces, which are the final rooms in their apartments.

Week 8 room reveal scores

Bianca and Carla: 28.5

Norm and Jess: 27.5

Hayden and Sara: 26

Kerrie and Spence: 26

Hans and Courtney: 25