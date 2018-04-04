Cringeworthy Bachelor in Paradise gaffe finally explained

IT WAS a truly bizarre bit of levity in what was otherwise a tense Bachelor In Paradise rose ceremony: Blake choosing Laurina to give his rose to, only to get her name wrong.

Laurina's deeply unimpressed face when called "Lenora" in last night's episode will no doubt haunt Blake for a long time, but one of his fellow Bach stars has come to the poor guy's defence.

"To back Blake up, he was very crook at that rose ceremony," Jake Ellis told news.com.au today.

"He literally just got out of bed to walk in and give that rose. We all had a bit of a flu going around, and he was a bit delirious. But god, it was hilarious.

"Honestly, it was a welcome break from the tension of the rose ceremony. It was definitely needed."

Indeed - Jake sent sometime romantic interest Florence Moerenhout packing when he gave his rose to new girl on the resort Megan Marx instead.

Jake gives his rose to Megan.

"Going in there, I knew where my rose was going. The chemistry I felt with Megan was undeniable. But it was nerve-racking - I don't want to hurt anyone, but I had to hurt someone at the end of that rose ceremony. That really sucks," said Jake.

Another blow: He then had to watch a tearful Moerenhout post-eviction, slamming him as "fake" and "cold-hearted" and declaring he had "no soul".

Florence got angry after her elimination.

"It's hard to watch. I wasn't privy to that while we were filming. But I have to take the blame, I could've handled the situation with Flo a lot better. I cracked under pressure," said Jake, who revealed that their fiery relationship had "cooled down" now.

"When I lost my mum at the start of the year, Florence went out of her way to check on me, which I appreciated. We've seen each other since at a few events, and been friendly and said hello," he said.

Ellis said he'd found his experience on Paradise - waking each day in a Fijian resort, with downtime in the mornings before filming picked up - more "relaxed and loose" than his prior Bach experience, as a contestant on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette.

Florence gave Jake a rose — then he booted her from the show. Picture: Tom Hollow

"They're still there to film a TV show, but we're not 'on' all the time. They tried to make it as natural as possible - a lot more so compared to The Bachelor or Bachelorette," he said.

And while contestants are rarely shown without a cocktail in hand, Jake insisted filming wasn't one big long bender.

"People definitely got a bit tipsy, but wasn't a free-for-all at the bar - as much as I wish it was. It probably would've made for a much more entertaining show."

Bachelor In Paradise continues 7.30pm Sunday on Ten.