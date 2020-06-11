Black Lives Matters protesters should be arrested: PM

ANY new Black Lives Matter protesters should be arrested if they march again this weekend, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as he warned a second wave of COVID-19 would cost $25 billion.

Earlier, Mr Morrison said protests on the weekend are the "only legitimate real blocker" to more easing of pandemic restrictions and put the "track to recovery at risk".

He made the comments this morning as he prepares for tomorrow's national cabinet meeting where he will discuss the situation with the State Premiers.

People gather for the Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square on Saturday. Picture: Peter Wallis

Mr Morrison said limits on attendance at funerals had been "heartbreaking" for him and he wanted to see those lifted, and the health evidence had "pointed towards that".

Going back to church, planes in the air and borders reopening are also on his wish list, but he warned this could be delayed now.

"The rally last weekend is the only legitimate real blocker to this at the moment," Mr Morrison told 2GB.

"We really don't know whether these rallies may have caused outbreaks."

He said his health advice was to delay lifting restrictions for at least a week.

"We know in other countries these kinds of rallies, there have been other outbreaks," he said.

"They have put the whole track back to recovery at risk."

He urged people against taking part in further rallies, saying it would be "absolutely unacceptable".

But in good news, the Prime Minister said if there was no new outbreak, restrictions will be eased with an "unqualified yes".

Mr Morrison said he respected the motive of the initial rally, but said it had been "hijacked" by far-left causes.

He again warned the mass protests had risked Australia's progress in beating COVID-19, saying if a second wave occured it would be a $25 billion blow to the national economy.

"People wanting to take this further this weekend are show great disrespect to their fellow Australians," Mr Morrison told 3AW.

He said protesters who went out again, despite the warnings, should be arrested.

"We can't have a double standard here. It's about people pushing a whole bunch of other barrows now," he said.

"People showing up at a rally this weekend are show great disrespect to their neighbours.

Mr Morrison gave an "unqualified yes" when asked if restrictions would be eased further if there was not new outbreak as a result of the first rally.

"The only reason that would be the case is because so many Australians made sacrifices," he said.

Without those sacrifices he said the rally would have been "an absolute certainty" to cause further outbreaks.

