Bizarre bridge standoff causes traffic delay

A car and truck stop in an apparent stand-off on the Grafton Bridge causing long delays on Friday night.

THE Grafton bridge is famous, or even infamous for its two corners - leading to its nickname of "The Bendy Bridge."

Because of the bends, B-Double trucks often pull to the right to make the turns easier to navigate when safe, and in most cases, the oncoming vehicles give way to the trucks.

However, on Friday night, one motorist seemingly did not want to yield.

According to an eye-witness, at approximately 6.30pm, a car and a B-double were both approaching the corner on the north side of the bridge when the truck went wide to take the corner.

"They car showed no signs of slowing down. Then they both stopped right on the corner," the witness said.

"I left plenty of room for the car to reverse, but it just sat there standing his ground."

With the truck now stopped on the corner, and the car refusing to move, traffic backed up in both directions down Prince and Bent Street.

"I think the truck driver got out and spoke to the car driver, but he still wouldn't move," the witness said.

"A lady was also trying to get the car to move, as were a few other people who walked up to see what was going on, but they weren't moving."

After a while, a 000 call was made and police arrived ten minutes after the incident began.

According to the witness the police spoke to both drivers and then left the scene, after which the car driver also drove back off the bridge, and traffic was allowed to return to normal.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Tony Milner said that as of the weekend there was no official record of the incident and no charges or fines had been laid at this stage.