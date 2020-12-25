Menu
KEEP CLEAN: A Mt Colliery resident has started a debate over welcome signage, saying it is not only offensive but also misleading.
News

‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

Tessa Flemming
24th Dec 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 25th Dec 2020 8:24 AM
MT COLLIERY residents have stuck up for their tight-knit community with a new petition opposing "offensive" council signage.

According to organiser Robin Shanahan residents want to see a 'Do the right thing for the Southern Downs' recycling banner, which follows the welcome signage on entry, scrapped.

Mrs Shanahan said the petition came after she noticed other Southern Downs townships didn't have the reminder.

"It's small but we're pretty proud of our little village and we don't like the connotation it has," she said.

"To tell you the truth, I'm a little bit offended, do they think we're a dirty town or something?

"Most of the other places' welcome to town have a photo showing the beauty of their town or something they're known for and we just have this."

To add to the debate, the reminder to dispose of waste was considered a moot point as the centre doesn't have a public bin.

"There are two ladies who collect rubbish on their daily walks along the roads in the area," Mrs Shanahan said.

"We're really a very community-minded village."

More than 40 residents have already hopped on-board, with Mrs Shanahan applauding their support.

She had also provided councillors with a range of suggested Mt Colliery imagery to replace the signage.

"Not one resident has disagreed,' she said.

"I have no idea what it would cost, but I can't imagine it would cost a lot for some tin and they can just put it over what's there."

The letter was brought up in the latest council meeting but no decision has yet been reached.

