Birthday mass shooting at US high school

At least six people have reportedly been injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in California. Picture: Supplied

America has been rocked by another school shooting that left two students dead after a teen gunman opened fire.

Los Angeles police said a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died from the shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita. It's understood a third student has also died, while two others are injured.

The alleged shooter, who is 16 years old and a student at the school, was in a critical condition in hospital, authorities said. It's understood it was his birthday.

The weapon - a .45 semiautomatic pistol that had no remaining bullets - was recovered at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener said.

"Detectives have reviewed video that clearly shows the suspect withdraw a handgun and wound five people and shoot himself in the head," he said.

Authorities are working to obtain any other video from campus and mobile phone video from students.

A White House spokesman said Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting, but the US President had yet to make a public statement on the tragedy.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to the shooting around 7:45am (2:45am AEDT) at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Student Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that "sounded like balloons" popping. She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Still carrying a backpack laden with books, she ran across the street to a home, where a person she didn't know gave shelter to her and about 10 other students.

"I just heard a lot of kids crying. We were scared," Ms Rodriguez said.

On a normal day, she said, Saugus High School felt very safe. "We never really thought this would happen in our school," she said.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that one female patient was dead, two males were in critical condition and one male was in good condition. It was unclear if there were any others injured. Initial reports fluctuated as high as six.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was in custody and being treated, an hour and a half after reports of the shooting first surfaced.

He was reported to be a 15-year-old student from the school, of Asian appearance, and wearing dark clothing.

Another student said she initially mistook gunshots for instruments in a band class.

Shauna Orandi was in her Spanish class working on homework when she heard gunfire.

She says she thought her worst nightmare had come true. She said to herself: "This is it. I'm gonna die." She was later escorted from the school and reunited with her father in a nearby park.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down. That lockdown has now been lifted.

Television images showed police swarming the school and several people being moved on ambulance stretchers. Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed police.

Anxious parents were awaiting reunification with their children in a park near the high school.

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami has tweeted an apology to the parents, saying investigators needed to interview the students before they could be released.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said US President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports.

Student Sharon Orelana Cordova told KNBC-TV she hid under a table in a nurse's office until officers came to get her.

"When I got out, I saw this person lying on the ground … with blood all over," she said.

Student Mason Peters told KCAL-TV his class heard a "distinctive sound" outside. "And so my teacher quickly sprang to his feet, got up, locked the door, asking the students to get the keys," he said.

"And so we like reinforced it, turned off all the lights and then we got a bunch of desks and stuff and reinforced the doors. And we all just like stayed hidden."

Hannah de Caussin was on her way to school with her child when her daughter received a call from friends at the school, CNN reports.

Her friends heard five shots, they were in the gym when they heard the shots. It was in the main quad on campus. Her friends called her right away and said not to go to school and we went to get all of her friends. We were just about to leave to go to school," de Caussin said.

"We are all really upset. This is a peaceful neighbourhood and this is shocking. The kids are texting all of their friends and trying to figure out who the victims are."

AMERICA REACTS TO THE SHOOTING

Actress Kristy Swanson, who starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tweeted that she knows two students who attend the school, one of whom was barricaded in a classroom.

She tweeted her young friend Madi was "barricaded in a classroom" but "OK".

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted that "my heart is with the community of Santa Clarita and Saugus High School", while US talk show host Ryan Seacrest implored Americans to not "grow numb to this violence".

Democratic politicians also took to twitter to condemn the latest shooting, which has become an indictment on the ruling party's inability to make serious gun reform changes.

Democratic Presidential nominee frontrunner Elizabeth Warren said, "We shouldn't have to live like this. Students shouldn't live in fear when they go to school."

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, had a crack at Republicans, tweeting, "What will it take for Republicans to stop blocking efforts to #EndGunViolence?"

Kamala Harris said, "Our children and communities are being terrorised. We can't accept this."

Bernie Sanders said: "We have a moral obligation to say: children's lives are more important than gun manufacturers' profits. We must pass common sense gun safety legislation."

